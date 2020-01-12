2 killed in road accident

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said Sunday that a speedy truck collided with a rickshaw near Sahianwala Bridge.

As a result, two persons including rickshaw driver Muhammad Ahmad r/o chak 153 sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the truck driver who managed to escape from the scene after the accident.