UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed In Road Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

2 killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said Sunday that a speedy truck collided with a rickshaw near Sahianwala Bridge.

As a result, two persons including rickshaw driver Muhammad Ahmad r/o chak 153 sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the truck driver who managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Station Driver Died Road Accident Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

31 minutes ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

31 minutes ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

46 minutes ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

46 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.