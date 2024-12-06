Open Menu

2 Killed In Road Accident In Arifwala

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

2 Killed in road accident in Arifwala

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) At least two people were killed on Friday in a road accident in Arifwala's road, where a high-speed tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle.

According to rescue sources, the victims succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Rescue team responded promptly, taking custody of the bodies and transporting them to nearby hospital.

Police has initiated an investigation into the incident.

APP/sni/378

Related Topics

Driver Road Vehicle Road Accident Arifwala

Recent Stories

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

2 minutes ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

8 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

17 hours ago
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

17 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

17 hours ago
 RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan