2 Killed in road accident in Arifwala

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) At least two people were killed on Friday in a road accident in Arifwala's road, where a high-speed tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle.

According to rescue sources, the victims succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Rescue team responded promptly, taking custody of the bodies and transporting them to nearby hospital.

Police has initiated an investigation into the incident.

APP/sni/378