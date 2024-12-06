2 Killed In Road Accident In Arifwala
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) At least two people were killed on Friday in a road accident in Arifwala's road, where a high-speed tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle.
According to rescue sources, the victims succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.
Rescue team responded promptly, taking custody of the bodies and transporting them to nearby hospital.
Police has initiated an investigation into the incident.
APP/sni/378
Recent Stories
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth stabbed to death54 seconds ago
-
CM Murad issues guidelines for ADP preparation1 minute ago
-
UoS workshop on self-development1 minute ago
-
New novel released1 minute ago
-
KP govt launches employment, skill development program for youth1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 18 law breakers1 minute ago
-
Mochko police arrests inter-provincial drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest2 minutes ago
-
NAB hosts seminar on uniting with youth against corruption: shaping tomorrow's integrity11 minutes ago
-
Dasu Dam affectees stage protest in Abbottabad, demand enforcement of 2013 agreement11 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur reviews crime situation off Sukkur division12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five more meters over violations12 minutes ago