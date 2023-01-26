2 killed in road accident in Faisalabd

Two youths were killed in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Two youths were killed in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a speeding motorcycle struck against a parked tractor-trolley near Chak 258/R-B Lamman Pindi on Dijkot Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Rehman and his pillion rider Arsalan residents of Dijkot received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took both bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.