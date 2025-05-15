2 Killed In Road Accident In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM
Husband and wife were killed in a tragic traffic accident near Siemens Chowrangi in the SITE Area of Karachi on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Husband and wife were killed in a tragic traffic accident near Siemens Chowrangi in the SITE Area of Karachi on Thursday.
According to a private news channel and the police, the incident occurred when a speeding car struck a
motorcycle.
According to police, the woman died on the spot, while her husband, critically injured, was taken to the hospital
but later succumbed to his injuries.
The victims were identified as 55-year-old Jamil and his 50-year-old wife, Nagat, residents of Orangi Town.
Their bodies have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal procedures.
Police have arrested the coaster driver, identified as Ansar, and have taken both the coaster and the motorcycle into custody. An investigation is underway.
