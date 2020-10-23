2 killed in road accident in Sargodha

A man and his sister were killed in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits, said a spokesman of police on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A man and his sister were killed in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits, said a spokesman of police on Friday.

A man,Safdar (35), resident of Ghouswala, was riding a bike along with his sister Mehwish Bibi (22), whena recklessly driven truck hit their motorbike near Wajoka Village.

Both Safdar and Mehwish died on the spot. Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.