2 Killed In Road Accident In Shikarpur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:11 PM

2 killed in road accident in Shikarpur

At least two persons were killed when a car overturned at the Indus Highway near Shikarpur on Friday night, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed when a car overturned at the Indus Highway near Shikarpur on Friday night, a private news channel reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the car turned turtle near Shikarpur when the driver lost control of the vehicle after its tyre burst, killing two persons on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

