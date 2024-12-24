2 Killed In Road Accident Near Mandi Bahauddin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A tragic accident claimed the lives of a man and his son on Tuesday when their car plunged into a canal near Haria Head in Mandi Bahauddin.
According to a private news channel, the incident occurred as the car skidded off the road and fell into the canal, resulting in the instant death of both occupants.
Rescue teams and police arrived promptly at the scene, recovering the bodies and transporting them into a local hospital.
Authorities identified the deceased as residents of Hafizabad who were en route to attend a wedding ceremony.
After completing medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their family members. Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.
