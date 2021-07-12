UrduPoint.com
2 Killed In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in different road accidents, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, 50-year-old Shamim was killed when a passenger bus hit a motorcycle on Kashmir Road. As a result the ill-fated man fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the bus.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a local hospital.

In another incident, 18-year-old Qasim died on-the-spot when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle near Adamkay Adda on Sambrial-Daska Road.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the family.

More Stories From Pakistan

