2 killed in road accidents in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed, while as many others received multiple injuries in separate road accidents here Monday morning.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding van hit a motorcyclist near Saleemi chowk at Satiana road which resulted in on-the-spot death of biker Muhammad Sajid Bashir (32), resident of chak 259-RB .

Similarly, 30-year-old Falis Masih was killed when his tractor turned turtle after getting out of control near Faisal Town at Canal Road.

In this accident, two laborers-- Asghar (30) and Naeem Masih (24) suffered injuries and were given first aid by Rescue 1122 team.

The police assumed custody of the bodies and later handed them over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.