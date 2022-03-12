2 Killed In Road Accidents In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 05:03 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in different road accidents in the district on Saturday morning.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a rashly driven car crashed into road divider near Wapda City Express Way after its driver fell asleep.
As a result, car driver Muzammal Mushtaq (45) received critical injuries and died on the spot.
In another accident, a motorcyclist identified as Sarwar (45), resident of Chak No.229-RB died on the spot when a recklessly driven trailer hit his two-wheeler near 68 Morh Sadharat Jhang Road.
The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.