2 killed in road accidents in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in different road accidents in the district on Saturday morning.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a rashly driven car crashed into road divider near Wapda City Express Way after its driver fell asleep.

As a result, car driver Muzammal Mushtaq (45) received critical injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, a motorcyclist identified as Sarwar (45), resident of Chak No.229-RB died on the spot when a recklessly driven trailer hit his two-wheeler near 68 Morh Sadharat Jhang Road.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.