Open Menu

2 Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:20 AM

2 killed in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Atleast two people were crushed to death near Jhang Road Muzaffargarh when their motorbike was trampled by a tractor-trailer, early Wednesday.

According to details, rescue sources said, the accident occurred near Jhang road where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing the two motorcyclists the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Police also reached the spot and impounded the trailer.

Further investigation was in process.

Related Topics

Accident Road Jhang Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

11 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

12 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

12 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

12 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

12 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

12 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

12 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan