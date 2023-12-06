2 killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Atleast two people were crushed to death near Jhang Road Muzaffargarh when their motorbike was trampled by a tractor-trailer, early Wednesday.

According to details, rescue sources said, the accident occurred near Jhang road where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing the two motorcyclists the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Police also reached the spot and impounded the trailer.

Further investigation was in process.