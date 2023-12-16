2 killed in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Atleast two people were killed in dumper-motorcycle collision in Kasur, late Friday.

According to detail, rescue sources told that the accident occurred at the Dipalpur Road in Kot Sardar area of Kasur where a rashly-driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the the spot, said a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Samiullah and Rizwan.

According to police spokesman, the driver of dumper managed to flee from the scene.