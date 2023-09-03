2 killed in road mishap in Dina

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least two people including a woman were killed on the spot in a truck-motorcycle collision at GT Road Dina a city in Jhelum District of Punjab on early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a couple was travelling on a motorcycle near GT Road Dina when a speeding truck overran them, killing two people on the spot, a private news channel reported.

"The deceased was still not identified and the authorities said that the truck driver fled away from the scene soon after the incident".

The police have registered a case into the accident.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.