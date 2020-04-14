UrduPoint.com
2 Killed In Road Mishaps In Mianwali

Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:20 PM

2 killed in road mishaps in Mianwali

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and Khushab police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and Khushab police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Sharifan Bibi, 39 resident of Mosapur was walking along road side when a speeding motorcyclist Junaid Ranjha of village Alipur Tehsil Wan Bhachran hit her to death.

Heirs of deceased Sharifan Bibi refused to register a police case.

In another accident, a car hit to death a motorcyclist Khawja Asad at Khushab � Jauhrabad road.

Police have registered the case.

