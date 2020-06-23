2 killed in road mishaps in Mianwali

Two persons were killed in two separate accidents in Kundian and Esa Khel police limits

Police sources said here on Tuesday that Muhammad Shakeel (18) resident of Chak Jall Shumali was travelling on motorcycle on Piplan Sher Shah road when a tractor trolley hit the motorbike.

As a result he received injuries and was rushed to local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, Fateh Muhammad of Pakki Mardan, clerk of DDEO office was killedin road accident in Esa Khel police area.

Police have registered separate cases.