2 Killed In Robbery Attempt In Orangi Town, Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) One robber and one citizen were killed on Monday in a failed robbery attempt at a juice center near Disco Mor, Orangi Town, in Karachi.
According to a private news channel, an employee resisted the robbers, prompting one of them to open fire, killing a citizen on the spot.
In retaliation, an unidentified person also fired, killing one of the robbers. The second suspect managed to flee.
Police officials have launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
