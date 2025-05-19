2 killed in robbery attempt in Orangi Town, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) One robber and one citizen were killed on Monday in a failed robbery attempt at a juice center near Disco Mor, Orangi Town, in Karachi.

According to a private news channel, an employee resisted the robbers, prompting one of them to open fire, killing a citizen on the spot.

In retaliation, an unidentified person also fired, killing one of the robbers. The second suspect managed to flee.

Police officials have launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspect.