2 killed in roof collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Two people were killed in a roof collapse incident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in at Millat Road in new Green Town.

As a result, 47-year-old Mirza Imran and 19-year-old Muneeb Imran were buried beneath the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and dragged out the victims from the debris but in vain as they both had expired before getting any kind of medical assistance.

Later, the bodies were handed over their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.