2 Killed In Separate Accidents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

2 killed in separate accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were crushed to death in separate road accidents in and around the city on Sunday.

The first accident took place at Sammundri road near Rafiq Chowk where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Khalid Haneef (32), resident of Mansoorabad died on the spot while Abdul Hennan (25), resident of Amin Town sustained injuries and he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

In another accident, Abdul Sattar (35), resident of Chak No-RB was killed whenhis two-wheeler collided with another motorcycle at Canal Road near Chak No.208-RB.

Police took the both bodies into custody and started investigation.

