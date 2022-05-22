2 killed in separate accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Two persons including a minor boy were killed in separate accidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that 10-year-old Farhan s/o Farrukh, resident of Jhumra City was crossing unmanned level crossing near Sabzi Mandi Chak Jhumra when Lahore bound Badar Express 111/UP hit him. He died on the spot.

In another accident, Humanyun Tahir (17), resident of Mustafa Abad islam Nagar was riding a motorcycle when it crashed into a footpath near Dhobi Ghat on Kotwali Road. As a result of which, he fell onto the road and in the meantime, a rashly driven loader van coming from behind ran him over and he died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were searching the van driver who had fled the scene.