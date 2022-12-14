2 killed in separate accidents

Two persons were killed in different accidents in Attock on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in different accidents in Attock on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Malik Samandar Khan was chopping fodder at a machine for his cattle in Hattar village in the limits of Fatehjang Police station.

Suddenly his clothes entangled in the machine, resultantly his body was crushed and died on the spot.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near glass factory in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police said a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into him while overtaking another dumper, resultantly the motorcyclist died on the spot.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.