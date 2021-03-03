2 killed in separate incidents

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed in two different incidents in Haripur where a person killed in Sarai Saleh while another person killed at Khanpur on a cricket match dispute.

According to the police sources, in the first incident, a 36 years old unknown man was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Sarai Saleh, after committing the crime the accused fled away successfully.

In another unfortunate incident of killing at the village, Kharian Tehsil Khanpur players of the two cricket teams scuffled on a minor dispute which was later resolved by the spectators. Four people of the opponent party allegedly chased the rival team members including Essam, Hammad son of Rehmat Ali, Masahib son of Nasir and Omair son of Nisar on a car and shot dead a 60 years old man near coPeer Sohawa an area of Makhnial police station.

The assassinated person was identified as Wazir son of Tikka Khan while another person Khalid son of Mehrban sustained injuries. SHO Makhnial Police Station shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Khanpur where the injured was referred to district headquarters hospital Haripur and handed over the body of Wazir to his family after completion of medico legal formalities.