2 Killed In Separate Incidents In Nasirabad

Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:27 PM

NASIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the limits of Nasirabad police station here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Abdul Wahab was going to home when he reached near Goth Kamber Khan area, unidentified armed person opened indiscriminate firing on him. As a result he died on the spot.

The accused escaped from the scene.

Rescue team reached the site and shifted the dead body to Civil hospital. The police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

In another incident, one child was killed as a tractor-trolley hit him and crushed to death at Dera Murad jamali road.

Police took the tractor-trolley into custody and started investigation.

