2 killed in seperate accidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) : Two persons including a child were killed in separate accidents in Atta Shaheed and Quaid Abad police limits.

According to police sources here on Saturday, Bilal Ahmad of Chak no 39/SB along with his son Huzaifa (7) was going on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a dumper hit a motorbike near Chak no 46/SB.

As a result Huzaifa died on the spot.

In another accident, a trailer hit another motorcycle near check post here. As a result motorcyclist Salah ud Din died on spot while his father Muhammad Azeem received injuries.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Jauharabad.