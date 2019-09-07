UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed In Seperate Accidents In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:35 PM

2 killed in seperate accidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a child were killed in separate accidents in Atta Shaheed and Quaid Abad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) : Two persons including a child were killed in separate accidents in Atta Shaheed and Quaid Abad police limits.

According to police sources here on Saturday, Bilal Ahmad of Chak no 39/SB along with his son Huzaifa (7) was going on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a dumper hit a motorbike near Chak no 46/SB.

As a result Huzaifa died on the spot.

In another accident, a trailer hit another motorcycle near check post here. As a result motorcyclist Salah ud Din died on spot while his father Muhammad Azeem received injuries.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Jauharabad.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Died Post

Recent Stories

Security Security beefed up in Peshawar ahead of A ..

1 minute ago

At Least 1 Person Killed in South Korea Due to Win ..

9 minutes ago

Vyshinsky, Other People Released by Ukraine Ready ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sai ..

22 minutes ago

Nearly 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

22 minutes ago

IOK authorities ban Muharram processions

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.