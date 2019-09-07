2 Killed In Seperate Accidents In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) : Two persons including a child were killed in separate accidents in Atta Shaheed and Quaid Abad police limits.
According to police sources here on Saturday, Bilal Ahmad of Chak no 39/SB along with his son Huzaifa (7) was going on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a dumper hit a motorbike near Chak no 46/SB.
As a result Huzaifa died on the spot.
In another accident, a trailer hit another motorcycle near check post here. As a result motorcyclist Salah ud Din died on spot while his father Muhammad Azeem received injuries.
The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Jauharabad.