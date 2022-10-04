2 killed in Shah Mansoor Judicial Complex firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two people were killed when their rival fired at them in the Judicial Complex in Swabi on Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place in the open compound of Shah Mansoor Judicial Complex, Swabi where two people who had come to the court for hearing, were shot dead by their rival.

The police personnel on duty at the judicial complex arrested the attacker and recovered the weapon used in the crime from his possession. According to the police, the deceased and the attacker had a long-standing family feud.

The court administration has initiated an inquiry to determine how the attacker succeeded in carrying a weapon inside the judicial complex.