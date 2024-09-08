2 Killed In Shooting Attack On SHO House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Two brothers were killed on Sunday in a shooting attack on Station House Officer (SHO) house in Lakki Marwat.
According to a private news channel and police, SHO Shafqatullah was safe as he was not present at home.
As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the accident site and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the spot after the incident.
