2 killed in Wah road accident

At least two young lost their lives during an accident occurred on HMC road in Wah Cantt area on Thursday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) At least two young lost their lives during an accident occurred on HMC road in Wah Cantt area on Thursday.

According to police sources, 19-year-old Matiullah was riding on motorcycle with a friend when he trying to overtake a rickshaw and accidentally knocked a pedestrian crossing the road.

Matiullah and his friend succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The pedestrian, however, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Taxila Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

APP/ajq/378