2 Killed In Wah Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM
At least two young lost their lives during an accident occurred on HMC road in Wah Cantt area on Thursday
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) At least two young lost their lives during an accident occurred on HMC road in Wah Cantt area on Thursday.
According to police sources, 19-year-old Matiullah was riding on motorcycle with a friend when he trying to overtake a rickshaw and accidentally knocked a pedestrian crossing the road.
Matiullah and his friend succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The pedestrian, however, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Taxila Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.
