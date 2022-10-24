UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, Lawyer Injured Over Old Enmity

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 08:15 PM

2 killed, lawyer injured over old enmity

Two persons were killed while a lawyer sustained bullet injuries when armed outlaws attacked the rival party when they were getting out from District Court Vehari on Monday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while a lawyer sustained bullet injuries when armed outlaws attacked the rival party when they were getting out from District Court Vehari on Monday.

According to police sources, Khokhar family and Baloch family of Luddan had a dispute over some issues from the last few years. The Khokhar family had killed a youngster of the rival family a few years back and were pursuing the court proceedings at Session Court Vehari. Ajmal and Shahbaz of the Khokhar family along with their lawyer Humayun Khan were entering the district court when the rival family started firing on them upon which Ajmal died on the spot while Shahbaz and the lawyer sustained serious injuries.

The injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical injuries but Shahbaz succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zaffar Buzdar reached the spot and started investigations into the incident, however, the President District Bar Association Babar Manzoor and General Secretary Rana Imran Riasat issued notification for strike at the district courts.

They alleged that police failed to ensure tight security arrangements at district courts.

On the other hand, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report of the case and investigations from the DPO. The RPO directed the DPO to arrest the criminals within 24 hours. The RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja said that strict action would be taken against the officials if found involved in negligence.

Later, the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Vehari where autopsy of the bodies was conducted, however, further investigations were underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Firing Police Died Vehari Criminals Family From Court

Recent Stories

Rain denies Proteas but Bangladesh win first-ever ..

Rain denies Proteas but Bangladesh win first-ever Super 12 match at T20 World Cu ..

1 minute ago
 Justice Lawyers Front delegation meets Governor Si ..

Justice Lawyers Front delegation meets Governor Sindh

1 minute ago
 One month deadline for installing fire extinguishe ..

One month deadline for installing fire extinguishers in public transport

1 minute ago
 Russia Will Send a Letter to Guterres on Kiev's 'D ..

Russia Will Send a Letter to Guterres on Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot - Envoy

1 minute ago
 PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for p ..

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for provincial highways

11 minutes ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.