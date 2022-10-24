2 killed, lawyer injured over old enmity

Two persons were killed while a lawyer sustained bullet injuries when armed outlaws attacked the rival party when they were getting out from District Court Vehari on Monday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while a lawyer sustained bullet injuries when armed outlaws attacked the rival party when they were getting out from District Court Vehari on Monday.

According to police sources, Khokhar family and Baloch family of Luddan had a dispute over some issues from the last few years. The Khokhar family had killed a youngster of the rival family a few years back and were pursuing the court proceedings at Session Court Vehari. Ajmal and Shahbaz of the Khokhar family along with their lawyer Humayun Khan were entering the district court when the rival family started firing on them upon which Ajmal died on the spot while Shahbaz and the lawyer sustained serious injuries.

The injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical injuries but Shahbaz succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zaffar Buzdar reached the spot and started investigations into the incident, however, the President District Bar Association Babar Manzoor and General Secretary Rana Imran Riasat issued notification for strike at the district courts.

They alleged that police failed to ensure tight security arrangements at district courts.

On the other hand, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report of the case and investigations from the DPO. The RPO directed the DPO to arrest the criminals within 24 hours. The RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja said that strict action would be taken against the officials if found involved in negligence.

Later, the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Vehari where autopsy of the bodies was conducted, however, further investigations were underway, police sources added.