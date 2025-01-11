2 Killed On Motorway Near Hassanabdal
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Two persons have lost their lives as a speedy vehicle turned turtle on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Burhan as the driver of the vehicle has lost his control due to over speeding near Burhan interchange in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Saturday, police and hospital sources said.
Sources said that Shahzad Khan along with his friend Usman Saqib- both residents of Swabi was going in his vehicle when he loses control due to over speeding and it turned turtle killing him on the spot. Later rescue 1122 has shifted the bodies to tehsil headquarters hospital. Later the bodies were handed over to their heirs after fulfilling legal requirements.
