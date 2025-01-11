Open Menu

2 Killed On Motorway Near Hassanabdal

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM

2 killed on motorway near Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Two persons have lost their lives as a speedy vehicle turned turtle on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Burhan as the driver of the vehicle has lost his control due to over speeding near Burhan interchange in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Saturday, police and hospital sources said.

Sources said that Shahzad Khan along with his friend Usman Saqib- both residents of Swabi was going in his vehicle when he loses control due to over speeding and it turned turtle killing him on the spot. Later rescue 1122 has shifted the bodies to tehsil headquarters hospital. Later the bodies were handed over to their heirs after fulfilling legal requirements.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Driver Vehicle Swabi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

16 seconds ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

22 seconds ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

27 minutes ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

43 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

51 minutes ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

1 hour ago
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

2 hours ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

3 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

4 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan