2 Killed, One Injured In Car Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 10:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Two people were killed and one sustained multiple injuries in a car accident in the area of Satiana police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding car overturned when its tyre bust near Chak No.281-GB on Jaranwala-Satiana Road.
As a result, Anwar Bibi (50) and Zakir Shah (20), residents of Chak No. 375-GB, Jaranwala, died on-the-spot, while Rescue-1122 shifted the third car-rider Irfan Shah (28) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing him with the first aid.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore experiences cold, dry, partly cloudy weather2 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief confers degrees to over 1,300 graduates at 27th convocation of Bahria University12 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed 22 Khwarij in three separate operations in KP12 minutes ago
-
Scientific mela continue in the govt primary schools32 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in truck accident32 minutes ago
-
Italian Navy Ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Karachi32 minutes ago
-
KPC organises "Shah Latif Rawadari Conference"32 minutes ago
-
2 patients undergo non-surgical heart valve replacement at PIC32 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Zamir Akram's book on Nuclear deterrence and diplomacy launched32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri rights outfit JK IFJHR to remember 'World Community Day' on Dec 1042 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister holds "Khuli Kachehry" to address public complaints42 minutes ago
-
Salik emphasizes importance of madrassahs registration42 minutes ago