2 killed, one injured in car accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Two people were killed and one sustained multiple injuries in a car accident in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding car overturned when its tyre bust near Chak No.281-GB on Jaranwala-Satiana Road.

As a result, Anwar Bibi (50) and Zakir Shah (20), residents of Chak No. 375-GB, Jaranwala, died on-the-spot, while Rescue-1122 shifted the third car-rider Irfan Shah (28) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing him with the first aid.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.