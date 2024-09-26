Open Menu

2 Killed, One Injured In Firing Outside Judicial Complex

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed and one injured in a firing incident outside the Judicial Complex in G-11 Sector of the Federal Capital on Thursday.

Tafseer Hussain Shah along with his companions was reportedly passing through the area when his car was fired upon by some unidentified individuals.

Tafseer Hussain Shah died on the spot, while his driver Wajid Masood Kayani and another person sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Wajid Masood Kayani also succumbed to his injuries.

Tafseer Hussain Shah, a property dealer and resident of G-14 Islamabad, hailed from Kotli Sattian.

According to police, an old enmity might be the reason behind the killings.

The police cordoned of the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the assailants.

