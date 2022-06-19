2 killed, one injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday the accident took place near Sahianwala Interchange on M-4 Motorway where a rashly driven loader van hit a car, killing Muhammad Saleem (35) and Sanaullah (28) residents of Rajanpur on the spot and injuring to Asad (35).

The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital in precariouscondition.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.