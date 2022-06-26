2 killed, one injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed and a pillion-rider girl sustained injuries in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding motorcycle slipped while crossing a dumper vehicle near Chak No 6 Sharqi on Burewala Road.

As a result, the motorcycle riders fell down on the road and the dumper crushed them, killing 17-year-old Yasir and 30-year-old Muhammad Ali on-the-spot.

However, 20-year-old Kiran, sister of ill-fated Muhammad Ali, was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition. All victims were residents of Chak No133 Bahadri Wala.

The police also took bodies into custody and started investigation.