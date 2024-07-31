2 killed, one injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Two persons including a woman killed and another sustained injuries in road accident here on Friday.

A motorbike went out of control due to over speeding on Bahawalnagar-Arifwala road due to which two persons named, Ali Sher 60 and Manzooran Bibi 45 years old died on the spot, while Kishwar Bibi sustained injuries, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

The Rescue official shifted the bodies and injured to Rural Health Complex (RHC).

The police registered a case and started investigation