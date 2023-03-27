2 Killed, One Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 08:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Two women were killed while a man sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshanwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding dumper-truck hit a motorcycle near Lunda Bridge on Sadhar to Narwala Bypass.
As a result, Sughran wife of Abbas (40) and her daughter Bisha Abbas (18) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Abbas (45) resident of Chak 7-JB Sargodha Road was shifted to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.