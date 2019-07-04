UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:52 PM

2 people were killed while one other was injured in a road mishap on Renala road, Okara.Two people identified as Irfan 22, and Adeel 17 were on their way while riding on a motorcycle when near 3/1 RA, tyre of their bike punctured and it came under the trolley

Okara (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) 2 people were killed while one other was injured in a road mishap on Renala road, Okara.Two people identified as Irfan 22, and Adeel 17 were on their way while riding on a motorcycle when near 3/1 RA, tyre of their bike punctured and it came under the trolley.

As a result, both Irfan and Adeel died on the spot while Sajid sustained serious injuries.All were shifted to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

