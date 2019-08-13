2 killed, other 2 injured in separate accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Two men were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Kotmomin police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Waris resident of Sillanwali, along with Aslam and Muhammad Maqsood, was riding a motorcycle on Farooqa-Sillanwali road when a recklessly driven car hit the motorbike.

As a result, Waris died on the spot while the other two received injuries.

In another accident, a speeding car hit a pedestrian man to death when he was crossing road near Sial Morr.