2 Killed Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed and a child was injured in a clash between two rival groups at Khal Khadango areas of Lower Dir.

According to police, firing started between rival groups, killing two persons and injuring a child.

Reason behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity started over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, medical teams of Rescue 1122 Lower Dir reached the spot and shifted dead and injured to Khal Hospital. The killed were identified as Shah Zameen son of Mahmood Khan and Saeed Ullah son of Khater Jan.

