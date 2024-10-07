Open Menu

2 Killed Over Land Dispute In Lakki Marwat

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

2 killed over land dispute in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A father and son were gunned down on Monday in the Wanda Zarif area of Lakki Marwat.

According to the private news channels, the incident happened over a land dispute.

The police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The police officials said that the first information report (FIR) was lodged against the killers and further investigation is underway.

