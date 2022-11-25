2 killed over land dispute in Qamber Shahdadkot

Two brothers were killed and another injured in an armed clash between two groups over a land dispute in Kalhora town of Qambar Shahdadkot on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Two brothers were killed and another injured in an armed clash between two groups over a land dispute in Kalhora town of Qambar Shahdadkot on Friday.

According to a private media report, heavy fire was exchanged between the two armed groups, as a result, two brothers were killed, while another recieved bullet injuries.

The police official said the slain brothers were identified as Uzair Mamon and Tufail Mamon.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. FIR was lodged and police started investigation.