2 killed over monetary dispute in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Two men were shot dead over a monetary dispute in village Burj Cheema-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil on Tuesday.

Police shifted the bodies of Yasir Arfat and Imran Yousaf to local hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case with no arrest till filing of the report.

Separately, two wedding guests, Farooq and Muzammal, were injured seriously in jubilant firing by other wedding guests in Mehndi function held at village Siranwali, Daska tehsil here late Monday night.

Police have registered a case against nine persons including Ali, Kashif alias Kashi, Raheel alias Heera, Saqib alias Chaand, Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Ehsan. Police have arrested accused and sent them behind the bars. The injured were shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.