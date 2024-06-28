2 Killed Over Old Enmity In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:29 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Three armed bandits on Friday killed two persons over an old enmity in village Garhi Choahan in the limits of Attock Police Station.
Police sources said Ali Khan, along with his friend Hafiz Jameel Ahmed, was going on his motorcycle when they reached Garhi Choahan village, three masked bandits, later identified as Riasat Khan, Asif Khan, and Alauddin, intercepted them and showered bullets over them, resulting in their deaths on the spot.
The assailants managed to escape from the scene successfully.
Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital for an autopsy. The police attributed the killing to old enmity.
Police registered a double murder case against the nominated three accused and launched a haunt to arrest them.
APP/nsi/378
