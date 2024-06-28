Open Menu

2 Killed Over Old Enmity In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:29 PM

2 killed over old enmity in Attock

Three armed bandits on Friday killed two persons over an old enmity in village Garhi Choahan in the limits of Attock Police Station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Three armed bandits on Friday killed two persons over an old enmity in village Garhi Choahan in the limits of Attock Police Station.

Police sources said Ali Khan, along with his friend Hafiz Jameel Ahmed, was going on his motorcycle when they reached Garhi Choahan village, three masked bandits, later identified as Riasat Khan, Asif Khan, and Alauddin, intercepted them and showered bullets over them, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital for an autopsy. The police attributed the killing to old enmity.

Police registered a double murder case against the nominated three accused and launched a haunt to arrest them.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Attock Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

10 minutes ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

21 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

22 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

22 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

22 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

22 minutes ago
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting p ..

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

28 minutes ago
 Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

28 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

28 minutes ago
 Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instr ..

Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions

8 minutes ago
 CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish ..

CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures

8 minutes ago
 Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises

Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan