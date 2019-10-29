UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Overturns Near Sheikhupura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

2 killed, several injured as bus overturns near Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as two persons were killed and several others got serious injuries when a bus overturned near Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred near Hiran Minar at the Sheikhupura Motorway when the driver of the bus fell asleep during driving, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 34 other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Sheikhupura.

Rescue sources said that women and children were among the injured.

