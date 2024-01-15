2 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Gujranwala
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) At least two people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus travelling from Kohat to Lahore overturned near Gujranwala on Monday.
According to rescue officials, the incident took place due to dense fog.
Rescue officials said that the bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time of the accident.
The dense fog proved to be a challenging obstacle for the driver, who lost control of the vehicle and overturned, a private news channel reported.
Rescue operations were started immediately, the dead and injured were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.
