2 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Coach Overturns In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 10:00 AM

2 killed, several injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two people including a minor girl were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over-speeding in Nawabshah on Tuesday.

According to the details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the passenger coach was going from Sargodha to Karachi when a terrible incident took place and two people died on the spot, private news channels reported.

Reportedly, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. Rescue sources further said that a minor girl was also among the deceased persons, whereas all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

