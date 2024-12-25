Open Menu

2 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident On Western Bypass In Sahiwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM

2 killed, several injured in road accident on Western Bypass in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Two people killed and 27 injured, including woman and a minor child on Wednesday while two passenger buses collided on the road on Wstern Bypass in Sahiwal.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, the accident was caused by one of the buses taking a wrong turn and traveling at high speed.

Rescue 1122 teams quickly responded to the scene, shifting 15 injured passengers to the teaching hospital. Unfortunately, the condition of five injured individuals is reported to be serious.

Ten passengers with minor injuries were discharged after receiving medical attention. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

