2 killed, several others injured in bus-motorcycle collision in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) 2 people were killed while several others were injured after a bus hit with a motorcycle near NADRA office in Shair Shah, Karachi.As per media reports, a bus carrying several passengers was on its way when near Shair Shah NADRA office it hit with a motorcycle.

As a result, 2 people died on the spot while several others sustained serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.According to rescue sources, 8 people got injured in the mishap that all belonged to Tableegi Jamaat.According to them, incident happened due to brakes failed.