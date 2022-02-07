2 killed, six injured in road accidents

Two persons including a minor girl were killed while six others sustained multiple injuries in two road accidents near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Two persons including a minor girl were killed while six others sustained multiple injuries in two road accidents near here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle, a rickshaw and a mini loader after its brakes failed near Nishatabad overhead bridge at Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, 10-year-old girl Hijab Naeem and 55-year-old unidentified man died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted four injured identified as Sajjad Riaz, Nadeem Nazeer, Shehzad Yousuf and Khurram Shehzad to hospital for treatment.

In another accident, Mukhtar Hussain and Muhammad Haneef were wounded when a commuters van rammed into a parked trolley loaded with sugar canes nearMuhammadwala at Jaranwala Road.

The injured were shifted to hospital.