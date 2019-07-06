2 killed, three injured in two accidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained injuries in two accidents in Shahpur and Jauhrabad police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained injuries in two accidents in Shahpur and Jauhrabad police limits on Friday.

Police said here on Saturday that Ahmad Khan of Jauhrabad along with his friend Abdullah was moving on a motorcycle on Muzaffargarh road when another motorcyclist Mansoor collided with them near Zaman Colony.

As a result Ahmad Khan died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

In another accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcylist Abdul Reman at Sargodha road. As a result Abdul Rehman sustained injuries and his mother Ghualm Fatima died on spot.