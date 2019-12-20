2 killed, twelve wounded as passenger coach plunges into ravine on Swat expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as two persons were killed and twelve others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep ravine on Swat expressway near Palai due to over-speeding.

The coach was on its way to Rawalpindi from Timergara on Friday morning.

The wounded have been shifted to Civil Hospital Batkhela, a private news channel reported.

The official said that the incident took place due to over speeding.