2 Killed, Twelve Wounded As Passenger Coach Plunges Into Ravine On Swat Expressway

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

2 killed, twelve wounded as passenger coach plunges into ravine on Swat expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as two persons were killed and twelve others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep ravine on Swat expressway near Palai due to over-speeding.

The coach was on its way to Rawalpindi from Timergara on Friday morning.

The wounded have been shifted to Civil Hospital Batkhela, a private news channel reported.

The official said that the incident took place due to over speeding.

