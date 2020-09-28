UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in an accident in Bhagtanwala police limits on Monday. According to police, Rizwan and his cousin Ikraamullah were going on Sargodha-Lahore road by a car when it collided with another car coming from oppositeside near chak 91-SB.

As a result Rizwan and Ikraamullah died on the spot while Nazir andJaffar received injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

